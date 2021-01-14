RUMFORD — Becky Hall, MS, BSN, RN, NE-BC, has been promoted to vice president of nursing and patient care services at Rumford Hospital, where she oversees all clinical operations.

“It gives me great pleasure to promote Becky to vice president. She is a seasoned and accomplished leader in Rumford and well respected across the system,” said Peter J. Wright, FACHE, president of Bridgton Hospital, Rumford Hospital and CMH’s Long-Term Care Division. “Becky is known for her strong position on safe, high-quality patient care, community focus and mentorship of other leaders. This change truly recognizes all that she has accomplished and what she embraces every day.”

Hall was previously the hospital’s director of patient care services.

She joined Rumford Hospital in 1985 as a staff nurse in perioperative services. She has held numerous leadership positions at the hospital since 1998, including the roles of nurse manager of perioperative services and maternal child health; director of the hospital physician group; director of nursing and interim hospital administrator. As the project manager, she was instrumental in bringing a new surgical assist system – the “da Vinci” robot – to CMH. She currently leads CMH’s COVID-19 Task Force, the operational arm of the system’s COVID-19 Incident Command.

Hall’s promotion went into effect Jan. 1.

