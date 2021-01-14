White Bean and Tomato Stew

Filled with pantry ingredients this hearty stew really delivers in the winter. Adding spinach, Swiss chard or kale at the end to boosts the vitamins and color!

Serves 4

Ingredients

½ cup Italian parsley leaves, chopped

2 teaspoons lemon zest (from 1 large lemon)

20 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes

¼ cup olive oil, plus 2 tablespoons and more for drizzling (optional)

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves ( or 1 teaspoon dried)

salt and pepper

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon red-pepper flakes

2 (15-ounce) cans white beans (butter or cannellini), rinsed

1 ½ cups vegetable or chicken broth, or water

1 large bunch swiss chard, kale or spinach, roughly chopped

Toasted bread, for serving

Directions

1.Heat the oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, gently toss together the parsley and lemon zest with your hands until well combined; set aside.

2. In a large baking dish or on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, toss the tomatoes with 1/4 cup oil and thyme; season well with salt and pepper. Roast tomatoes until they have collapsed and begin to turn golden around the edges, 20 to 25 minutes.

3. When the tomatoes are almost done roasting, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large (12-inch), deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium. Add the onion, garlic and red-pepper flakes and cook until the onion is softened and the garlic is fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the beans and broth and bring to a simmer. With the back of a spoon or spatula, gently smash about ½ cup of the beans so they slightly thicken the broth. If you want a thicker stew, crush some more of the beans. Season with salt and pepper.

4. When the tomatoes are finished roasting, add them directly to the stew along with any juices that have been released. Add your leafy greens. Simmer for 5 to 10 minutes more so the flavors become friendly; season to taste with salt.

5. Ladle into shallow bowls. Top each serving with some of the lemon-parsley mixture and drizzle with some more olive oil, and season with flaky salt, if you like. Serve with toasted bread.

