LEWISTON — John L. Painter of Lewiston has passed the professional certification exam offered through a collaboration between the American Association of Service Coordinators and The Ohio State University Office of Geriatrics and Interprofessional Aging Studies for the title of “Professional Service Coordinator.”

Service coordinators play a critical role to support Housing and Urban Development-assisted housing as a platform for financial security, physical security, social connections and the delivery of long-term community-based supportive services.

Painter is employed by the Boston-based property management company Weston Associates and works with several properties in Lewiston, Sabattus and Wilton.

