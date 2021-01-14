Now that an albatross sporting a blond comb-over hangs from the neck of the Republican Party, isn’t it time for moderate politicians in the Grand Old Party to set themselves apart?

To be sure, Republican moderates are few, but by virtue of integrity and rationality they are an important part of American politics. Accordingly, it would be wise and better for the country for moderate Republicans to formally establish a caucus that — in common cause with moderate democrats — would constitute an important alliance for the good of our country. Such an alliance, de facto, was in operation two generations ago, and it worked greatly to the advantage of the country.

Under the press of contemporary events, radical Republicans may choose to go their own way and adopt a new name — perhaps following the lead of Rep. Jordan of Ohio to call themselves the “Jacketless Ones.” However desirable, such is likely a forlorn hope.

Nevertheless, it is far from unreasonable to hope that moderate Republicans, despite their endangered species status, might acknowledge their (and our country’s) best interest by exploring the advantages of taking on the formalities and organization of a separate party.

Jon Oplinger, Farmington