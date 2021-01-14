100 Years Ago: 1921

The Lewiston and Auburn Pastors Union held their weekly bike hike yesterday. The destination was Chase Hall where the pastors spent the time bowling, pool and other indoor activities. After this a meeting was held around the fireplace. Rev. Mr. Dow is president of the Union. About ten members were present. Plans are being made for another hike next Monday.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Attractive new doors have been installed at Auburn’s new station on Minot Avenue, and Fire Chief Vincent Giberti says a lot of work remains to be done inside. He can’t say exactly when the move from old Central Station to new, can take place. Originally, it was anticipated that the move could take place by the end of this month, but it now looks like the formal opening will be delayed about a month. The new facilities will accommodate vehicles from Central and from Goff Hill Station, which will be closed,

25 Years Ago: 1996

A Chinese Festival will be presented at Tripp Middle School in Turner on Thursday, by students from Gateways students of Tripp, Elementary, Leeds and Greene Central schools. The evening will lead off with a dragon puppet parade at 6:15, a shadow puppeteer at 6:30 and a cooking demonstration at 7 p.m. Projects on display will be the Emperor’s Tomb and artifacts, done in the style of Wang Yani, Buddhas of all shapes and size. All school year, these students have been working hard in their study of China. Parents are invited to enjoy what students have created.

