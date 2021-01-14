NEWRY — Matterhorn Ski Bar updated its Facebook page Friday morning, announcing that two employees had contracted COVID-19. The restaurant plans to close its doors until they receive guidance from the Maine CDC.

The restaurant spent the weekend trying to make sure all employees got tested.

The Facebook post read “If you were here on Wednesday (1/6) and are concerned you may have been in contact with one of these staff members please get yourself tested.”

The Matterhorn has not announced anything regarding when they will open for in-person dining, but in the Facebook post it mentioned they hope to at least be open for takeout “shortly.”

