ORONO — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting FREE individualized sessions, Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 & over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The virtual sessions are being held at the following dates and times:

• Thursday, January 14 at 9 and 11 a.m.

• Friday, January 15 at 9 a.m.

• Tuesday, January 19 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Wednesday, January 20 at 9 and 10 a.m. and 1 and 7 p.m.

• Thursday, January 21 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Friday, January 22 at 19 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m.

• Monday, January 25 at 8:30 a.m. 12 and 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, January 26 at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

• Wednesday, January 27 at 10 a.m. and 12 and 1 p.m.

• Thursday, January 28 at 10 and 11 a.m.

• Friday, January 29 at 9 a.m.

• Monday, February 1 at 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, February 2 at 10 a.m.

• Wednesday, February 3 at 9 a.m.

• Thursday, February 4 at 1 and 2 p.m.

• Friday, February 5 at 10 a.m.

• Monday, February 8 at 12 and 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, February 9 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Wednesday, February 10 at 9 a.m.

• Thursday, February 11 at 9 a.m.

• Friday, February 12 at 9 a.m.

• Tuesday, February 16 at 9 a.m.

• Wednesday, February 17 at 9 a.m.

• Thursday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

• Friday, February 19 at 9 a.m.

Individualized sessions, Financial Aid, for adults 19 & over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education. Virtual Financial Aid sessions dates and times:

• Thursday, January 14 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Friday, January 15 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, January 19 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, January 20 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, January 21 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

• Friday, January 22 at 10 a.m.

• Monday, January 25 at 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, January 26 at 10 and 11 a.m.

• Wednesday, January 27 at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

• Thursday, January 28 at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

• Friday, January 29 at 10 a.m.

• Monday, February 1 at 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, February 2 at 9 a.m.

• Wednesday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

• Friday, February 5 at 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, February 9 at 10 a.m.

• Wednesday, February 10 at 10 a.m.

• Friday, February 12 at 10 a.m.

• Tuesday, February 16 at 10 a.m.

• Wednesday, February 17at 10 a.m.

• Thursday, February 18 at 9 a.m.

• Friday, February 19 at 10 a.m.

Who we are:

MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a new career and relevant educational credentials. We provide individualized assistance in career planning, stackable credentials, completion of FAFSA, rehabilitation of defaulted loans, and finding the appropriate funding for your education.

What we do:

• Career advising

• College planning

• Advocacy

• Matching participants to funding sources

• Applying for Financial aid

• Assisting in college application completion

• Application fee waivers for qualified adults

• Scholarship application completion

• As well as… helping you develop a plan for your new future!

The individualized session lasts approximately an hour. Pre-registration is encouraged.

All services provided by MEOC are free of cost. If these times don’t fit your schedule, please contact us to explore your options. All sessions are subject to change. To register or for more information, call: 1-800-281-3703 or visit us on the web at http://meoc.maine.edu

