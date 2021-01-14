NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is happy to announce a new free course opportunity by Dana Reed (aka, Capt’n Uke) of Windham titled “The Joy of Uke: Beginner Ukulele Lessons.” This will be a free, 6week on line class beginning Tuesday, January 19 from 6:00 – 7:30pm and continuing weekly until Tuesday, February 23. Dana starts at the very beginning and says he will have everyone playing dozens of songs in a couples of weeks. To register for this class or any class offered by the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, go to their website, www.crcofwm.org. Anyone registering for the first time is asked to email [email protected] or call 207-890-0329

Dana encourages those interested in learning how to play the ukulele to check out his website, www.captn-uke.com, and scroll down the home page to find the beginner section titled, “Want To Play The Ukulele”. Once clicking on, Dana offers videos and lessons that are easily accessible and entertaining. Dana, Capt’n Uke, is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts and leads approximately 100 former students in online Zoom uke sessions and ‘socially distanced’ uke jam events during the ‘warmer’ months. Besides his website, he may be found on the SL’ukes (Sebago Lakes Ukulele Society) Facebook page.

filed under: