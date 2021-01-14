NORWAY – Raymond C. Miller Jr., 96, of Paris passed away peacefully on Jan, 10, 2021 after developing pneumonia. His loving partner, Mary Smith, was by his side.

Raymond was born on March 16, 1924 in Chicago to Elizabeth Sathre and Raymond C. Miller Sr. He graduated from Oshkosh High School and in 1942 joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving with the 5th Marine division, surviving the Iwo Jima invasion in 1945, where he viewed the flag raising. Raymond wrote his memoirs of this tour in the published book “From the Volcano to the Gorge.”

After discharge, Raymond received his B.S. in psychology from Lawrence University and later did grad work at the University of Vermont. Along with writing many books and technical articles Raymond enjoyed singing, writing songs, helped thousands of people enjoy good singing and taught singing classes and was a member of the barbershop society and several quartets. Personal note: “My mother says that I have been singing since the age of 2!”

Raymond was never without a job having many over the years, from marketing, product development and for 20 years he and his partner, Pete, produced Hearfones, a device to help singers.

Raymond traveled extensively getting to all 50 states before settling with his loving partner, Mary on Paris Hill. Raymond especially enjoyed attending Mary’s grandchildren’s special activities from sporting events to graduations. Family and friends will remember Raymond for his creative and romantic nature, wonderful sense of humor, his enjoyment of people and his readiness to have fun. “See you later in heaven Dad, love you”, – Gaen. “We all love you Dad!” – Joli and family. He will be sadly missed!

He is survived by his four children, Gaen of Old Town, Raymond III of Lewiston, Joli of Searsport and Patty of Essex, Vt..; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Paris Hill at a later date.

