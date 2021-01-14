OXFORD — Two months following long-time director David Dunn’s resignation from SAD 17’s school board, Oxford’s Board of Selectmen appointed Lisa Dunham to serve as director. Dunn resigned in November when his wife, Joan Davis-Dunn, took a position at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School..

Dunham came to Oxford Hills as a seasonal, third generation resident of Otisfield, where her grandparents had a vacation home. Dunham and her family moved to Oxford permanently 16 years ago.

After working several years for the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, Dunham, along with her mother and aunt, bought Valley View Orchard Pies in 2018. They moved the business from Hebron to Oxford in 2019.

As a mother of three, Dunham has been a part of SAD 17’s community for the last 12 years, seeing her kids through their athletics programs and helping out at their schools on various projects. When the interim seat on the school board became vacant, she sent a letter of interest to the town volunteering to serve.

“I believe the schools need to be supported as best we can as a community,” Dunham said. “These are trying times for the faculty and staff. We need to do whatever we can to help them to provide the best education for our children.

“I am lucky enough to be able to dedicate time to the board. Having had one child recently graduate from SAD 17, maybe I can provide some insight on the education the students are receiving.”

Dunham’s son Cole graduated from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in 2020. Her daughter Amgelena is a freshman at OHCHS and daughter Alexza, is in 7th grade at Oxford Hills Middle School.

“I have always told our children how important it is, as part of the community, for them to volunteer,” Dunham said. “Our family is here to support the community. We feel very fortunate to live and raise our family here in the Oxford Hills.”

