RUMFORD — For the first time since the Ride-In’s inauguration, there will be no community gathering. The safety of all involved during this COVID-19 pandemic is a priority. We are, however, still holding the raffle.

The Ride-In began in 1974 with the goal of raising funds to help build the Association’s first residential home to support adults with Developmental Disabilities – Horizons Unlimited and to purchase the first Activity Center on Waldo Street. Over the years, thanks to the generous and ongoing support from all of the Western Maine communities, the Ride-In generated funds to help build 4 additional residential homes, expand the day programs, purchase special lift equipped vans and so many more services to support individuals with disabilities. All of the Association’s opportunities to provide services can be directly tied back to the generous support that we’ve received from our community.

Tickets will be sold now through February 1. The drawing will be held on February 5.

Prizes include: Cash: $200, $100, $25. Gift Certificates: Western Maine Machines, What Not Shop, Briar Patch, Port to Port, Mountain Valley Variety, Naples Packing Company, Aubuchon Hardware, Carlisle’s, Walmart, Adley’s Auto Sales & Service, Dixfield Discount Fuel, and Dick’s Restaurant. Gift Baskets and More! Check out our website for a complete list and details.

Tickets can be purchased at the What Not Shop, 85 Lincoln Avenue, Rumford, or online at HopeAssociation.org.

