RUMFORD — Becky Hall has been promoted to vice president of nursing and patient care services at Rumford Hospital, where she oversees all clinical operations.

Hall was previously the hospital’s director of patient care services.

She joined Rumford Hospital in 1985 as a staff nurse in perioperative services. She has held numerous leadership positions at the hospital since 1998, including the roles of nurse manager of perioperative services and maternal child health, director of the hospital physician group, director of nursing and interim hospital administrator. As the project manager, she was instrumental in bringing a new surgical assist system – the “da Vinci” robot – to Central Maine Healthcare. She leads CMH’s COVID-19 Task Force, the operational arm of the system’s COVID-19 Incident Command.

