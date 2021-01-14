NORWAY — As the days of December come off the calendar each year, hospital staffs across Maine make note of which expectant mothers might be the first to show up come January to deliver their babies.

At Stephens Memorial Hospital it is no different. Abbie Graiver, hospital Director of Development, Marketing and Community Relations, was watching a list of due dates to see which newborn would appear first.

Jan. 1, 2021 came and went. The first week of the year passed and no mother on the list came to the hospital to deliver her baby.

But finally Graiver was able to announce the arrival of the hospital’s first baby of 2021. And it was not even one from the closely monitored maternity list.

Instead, little Rowan Ainsley Hutchins was born on Jan. 7, days ahead of her due date. She is the daughter of Dianna and Eli Hutchins and younger sister to sibling Grace, all of Lovell. She arrived at 10:15 a.m., weighing seven pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches in length.

Both the hospital and the family took careful precautions in the lead-up to Rowan being born.

“Before coming to the hospital, we were extra vigilant in quarantining – keeping Grace home from daycare and only going out when it was necessary, so as to limit exposure,” Dianna Hutchins said. “The hospital took the worry and concern of COVID-19 and made it a non-issue for us. They created an environment where we felt safe and comfortable.”

The Hutchins family welcomed their new baby girl with the help of Dr. Jacob Brown of Western Maine OB/GYN. As part of the celebration SMH presented baby Rowan and her family with a traditional gift bag of baby items and a gift card.

