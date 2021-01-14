|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, January 14
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga
ESPNU — Stanford at Utah
FS1 — Washington State at UCLA
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford
FS1 — Purdue at Indiana
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Oregon
ESPN2 — SMU at Memphis
ESPNU — Morehead St. at Eastern Illinois
FS1 — Michigan State at Iowa
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — BYU at St. Mary’s
FS1 — Arizona at Oregon State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
|FIGURE SKATING
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
|GOLF
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Philadelphia
|10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Denver
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NESN — Boston at New Jersey
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal
