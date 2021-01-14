(All times Eastern)
Thursday, January 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Stanford at Utah

FS1 — Washington State at UCLA

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford

FS1 — Purdue at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Oregon

ESPN2 — SMU at Memphis

ESPNU — Morehead St. at Eastern Illinois

FS1 — Michigan State at Iowa

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — BYU at St. Mary’s

FS1 — Arizona at Oregon State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m.

NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

GOLF
7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NESN — Boston at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal

