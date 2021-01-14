To the Editor:

In the mid 1980’s David Murphy, SAD #44 school administrator and Bethel Rotarian, created one of the club’s most beloved projects, the Christmas for Children program. In its 35+- years, thousands of children, and their families, have enjoyed a more joy-filled Christmas thanks, in part, to this program.

We have recently wrapped up the 2020 effort, which served 108 area children. The project is funded entirely through mailed-in donations as well as four weekends of collections in front of the Bethel Shop & Save.

The program received a remarkable number of major donations this year, but each and every donation is meaningful and appreciated. A huge thanks to all for their generosity, with an extra shout-out to: The Stifler Family Foundation; Yasko Family; W.J. Wheeler Co.; Corner Realty Co.; Nancy Sterns; Mahoosuc Realty; The Tax Loft; William Andrews; David Murphy – in Memory of Nancy Murphy; Bethel Kitchen Designs; Wreckless Fund; Bethel Family Dentistry; John Mason; Dana and Heidi Bullen; Al and Lee Barth; William Smith; Schaefer Family; and Norway Savings Bank.

A number of Rotarians braved the cold – as well as inclement weather – to greet and collect from customers coming and going from the Bethel Shop & Save. Thanks to: Ellie Andrews, Steve Wight, Craig Harris, Erin Martin, Lucy Abbott, Kris Rosado, Pat Roma, John and Jean Wholey, Antje Schaefer, Jean Benedict, Bruce Powell, Mariann Goff, Brenda Blond, and Scott Hynek. Additional thanks to John and Jeanette Poole for providing warm beverages to the volunteers, Michele Cole, David Murphy and the staff of the Superintendent’s office for their administrative support and the Bethel Citizen for their PR support.

The Rotary Club of Bethel wishes all of you a happy, healthy and safe 2021. Thanks again for supporting our work, which in turn benefits our communities.

Lucy Abbott

President

Robin Zinchuk

PR Chair

Rotary Club of Bethel

