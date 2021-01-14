RUMFORD — University of Maine at Augusta’s Rumford Center is offering the Osher New Beginnings Scholarship for the spring semester to encourage more Maine people of all ages to give college a try. Courses can be completed at our Rumford or Lewiston Centers as well as online.

The Osher Scholarship was established for those who are first time college students or for those who have not attended college in at least three years and have completed thirty or fewer successful credit hours. An Osher Scholarship will cover the cost of tuition, fees and books for one course. Students do not need to be accepted to a degree program to be eligible to receive the Scholarship.

The scholarship is widely available through UMA Centers statewide. With eight local Centers in communities across Maine, UMA offers students the convenience of staying close to home while studying for a degree, often helping them to balance family and work responsibilities. It has been the ideal solution for adults who hold some college credits, but who left before completing their degree, or those with no college background who now wish to take that step forward.

“Osher Scholarships are available for the spring semester which begins January 25,” said Jim Bradley, Director of UMA Rumford & Lewiston. “It is important that students apply now while the grant is readily available. The application process is quick and easy, and an advisor is here to answer questions and help people get started.”

Bradley added, “We know that life can get in the way of starting or completing a college degree. During the Covid pandemic those challenges can be even greater. With flexible course schedules including 100% online, this a great time to start or restart your college journey. This scholarship can set you on a positive track and give you time to explore ways to make the college experience fit into your life.”

The Osher Scholarship is possible by a gift made in 2000 from The Bernard Osher Foundation. Since then, thousands of students have received scholarships and have enrolled in university courses. Scholarship recipients benefit from the personalized support of experienced advisors and are encouraged to make use of tutoring services, as well as a variety of skill-development workshops.

For more information about Osher New Beginnings Scholarships, contact UMA Rumford at 364-7882 or email [email protected]

