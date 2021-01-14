ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a new series of webinars about cooking with Maine foods from 2–2:45 p.m. every other Tuesday beginning Jan.12. The series will continue through the spring.

“Cooking with the Maine Harvest” topics include cooking with unusual Maine vegetables, making savory harvest pies, cooking with an electric pressure cooker, and reducing food waste in the home kitchen. Instructors will demonstrate recipes in an interactive format.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; [email protected]