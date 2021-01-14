Thousands more Mainers filed new applications for unemployment benefits in the first week of 2021 as the economic reverberations of the coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the labor market.

About 3,700 initial claims were filed for state unemployment benefits and another 700 new claims were put in for federal benefits last week, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

In total, roughly 4,150 residents filed claims, it reported. About 41,000 continuing claims for state and federal benefits were filed last week.

Nationally, the number unemployment claims soared last week to 965,000, the most since late August and evidence that the resurgent virus has caused a spike in layoffs, The Associated Press reported.

The latest figures for jobless claims, issued Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department, remain at levels never seen until the virus struck. Before the pandemic, weekly applications typically numbered around 225,000, according to AP.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: