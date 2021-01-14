OAKLAND — Oakland police are searching for 29-year-old Janie Mullins, of Oakland and the Sanford/Springvale area. Oakland police are concerned for her well being.
Police made an announcement late Wednesday evening that Mullins was last seen in Oakland on Thursday, Jan. 7, and possibly in the Sanford area on Friday, Jan. 8. Mullins could be driving a silver 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Maine license plate number 5287WK.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police at 207-465-2202.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
The $3,000-a-month toilet for the Ivanka Trump/Jared Kushner Secret Service detail
-
Maine
Oakland police seeking woman missing since Thursday
-
Nation / World
Washington’s National Mall to be entirely closed on Inauguration Day
-
Business
Maine unemployment claims remain high for first week of 2021
-
Maine
Maine reports 808 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths