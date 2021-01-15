Arrests

Lewiston

• Aisha Hiltz, 19, of 230 Pleasant Pond Road, Turner, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, driving while intoxicated and violating conditions of release, 10:55 p.m. Thursday on Jefferson Street.

• Candace Johnson, 26, of 524 Gray Road, Windham, on a charge of assault, 9:25 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

• Matthew Lavoie, 31, of 142 College St., on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 9:25 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

• Michael Raymond, 53, of 25 Demi Circle, on charges of domestic aggravated assault, domestic criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest, 2:21 a.m. Friday at that address.

• Colendies Williams, 29, of Waterboro, South Carolina, on charges of drinking in public and refusing to submit to arrest, 11:50 p.m. Thursday at Blake and Maple streets.

• Philip McLaughlin, 29, of 31 Simon Road, Minot, on charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child, 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Maine Motel, 1101 Main St.

• Robert Hale, 29, of 105 Pike St., Biddeford, on a charge of criminal trespass, 7 a.m. Friday on Main Street.

Auburn

• Bradley Bartlett, 38, of 76 Newbury St., on a charge of domestic assault, 7:30 a.m. Friday at that address.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Emily M. Harnden, 33, of Greene, and Sheldon L. Hill, 45, of Casco, collided at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday in the Central Maine Community College parking lot on Turner Street. Harnden’s 2012 Honda was towed. Damage to Hill’s 2019 Freightliner truck was listed as minor.

