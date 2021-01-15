Arrests
Lewiston
• Aisha Hiltz, 19, of 230 Pleasant Pond Road, Turner, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, driving while intoxicated and violating conditions of release, 10:55 p.m. Thursday on Jefferson Street.
• Candace Johnson, 26, of 524 Gray Road, Windham, on a charge of assault, 9:25 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
• Matthew Lavoie, 31, of 142 College St., on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 9:25 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
• Michael Raymond, 53, of 25 Demi Circle, on charges of domestic aggravated assault, domestic criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest, 2:21 a.m. Friday at that address.
• Colendies Williams, 29, of Waterboro, South Carolina, on charges of drinking in public and refusing to submit to arrest, 11:50 p.m. Thursday at Blake and Maple streets.
• Philip McLaughlin, 29, of 31 Simon Road, Minot, on charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child, 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Maine Motel, 1101 Main St.
• Robert Hale, 29, of 105 Pike St., Biddeford, on a charge of criminal trespass, 7 a.m. Friday on Main Street.
Auburn
• Bradley Bartlett, 38, of 76 Newbury St., on a charge of domestic assault, 7:30 a.m. Friday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
• Vehicles driven by Emily M. Harnden, 33, of Greene, and Sheldon L. Hill, 45, of Casco, collided at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday in the Central Maine Community College parking lot on Turner Street. Harnden’s 2012 Honda was towed. Damage to Hill’s 2019 Freightliner truck was listed as minor.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Terry (Taglienti) Monaghan
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ernest "Bill" Washburn
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Maureen (Martin) Moore
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Raymond T. Prada
-
Encore
Looking Back on Jan. 16