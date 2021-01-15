BUCKFIELD — The Select Board held an emergency meeting Friday to meet with its auditor in an hourlong executive session.

A representative from the accounting firm Ron Beaulieu and Co. of Portland met with the three selectmen behind closed doors to discuss the town’s finances and an employee, according to the representative.

The complete overhaul of the small town office staff has left officials playing catch-up as Town Manager John Andrews gets new staff trained. He took over in November after the resignation of Joe Roach in August.

Also in November came the resignation of longtime Town Clerk Cindy Dunn, who also served as treasurer, tax collector, bookkeeper, payroll clerk, registrar of voters and assessor assistant. Her other duties included motor vehicle registration agent, watercraft-ATV-snowmobile registration agent and state Department of Inland Fishers and Wildlife agent.

Buckfield’s population was 2,009 as of the 2010 Census.

Select Board Chairwoman Tina Brooks, who was joined at the meeting by board members Cheryl Coffman and Martha Catevenis, gave a statement saying the board needs to provide follow-up documentation to the auditor, after which they would regroup to review the findings.

“Due to new staff, there will be a delay in our audit,” Brooks said.

The appointment of a new tax collector was postponed until the board’s next scheduled meeting Jan. 21.

