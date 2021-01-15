DEAR SUN SPOTS: The past few years AARP and Maine CA$H have offered free assistance for preparing and filing federal and state income taxes. Is that service no longer available due to COVID-19? If so, do you have recommendations for reputable and reasonably priced tax preparation services? — No name, Oxford

ANSWER: It’s still a little early to publish this information for you because the procedures for filing taxes with the help of Maine CA$H Coalition and AARP are still in the works.

I was able to find out that Western Maine CA$H (Creating Assets, Savings and Hope) Coalition will be offering virtual free tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers.

Those in the Tri-Valley area can call 778-7954 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment. This year due to COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, tax sites will be virtual. That means filers have the option to scan in their own documents via a link that is forthcoming or schedule to meet one-on-one with a volunteer as part of our Scan & Go offering. Taxes will be prepared, reviewed and e-filed.

I also spoke with a customer service representative in AARP’s Maine office. I was told that plans are being made to assist taxpayers with filing their 2020 returns and more information will be available as to what the filing protocols will look like after Jan. 21. You can go to the AARP website (AARP.org/tax aide) for updated information or call the office at 1-866-554-5380.

Readers, if you would please recommend tax preparers for this reader, that would be great!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regards to the column about chapped lips (Jan. 12 Sun Spots), I used to have severely chapped lips and used Chapstick constantly. A dermatologist informed me that some lip balms actually worsen chapping and advised that I to stick to Vaseline only and that solved my problem. Now I keep a small pot of Vaseline in reach at all times. Also, I seem to recall reading that using Vitamin E around the mouth was not advisable becaues it can be absorbed through the mucosa. I hope this helps and thank you and your readers for your continuous solutions through experience! — Deb, Auburn

ANSWER: Using white petroleum jelly (Vaseline) throughout the day and before bed to sooth dry, cracked lips is a recommendation from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). The product seals in water longer than oils and waxes. It’s also inexpensive and easy to find. However, Vaseline is not a moisturizer so to really get more benefit, apply a moisturizing product then put the Vaseline on top of it.

Some of us don’t want to use a refined petroleum product anywhere on our person and just would rather heal via more natural substance. Vitamin E, used for a short duration on your skin, is safe for most people. You can also combine pure Vitamin E oil with a carrier oil such as jojoba, almond, coconut oil, shea butter or cocoa butter. Since I’m not a medical professional, I would advise that you check with your medical professional if you have any questions about using it on your lips and skin if you have concerns.

