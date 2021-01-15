During World War I, many journalists were imprisoned for speaking against the conflict. During the 1950s, an anti-communist virulence emerged with the McCarthy witch hunt.

Today, freedom of speech is under assault again. Where will this lead us?

On Monday, Jan. 18, we celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. These are some words he had to say about the First Amendment:

“If I lived in China or even Russia, or any totalitarian country, maybe I could understand some of these illegal injunctions. Maybe I could understand the denial of certain basic First Amendment privileges, because they hadn’t committed themselves to that over there.”

Kevin Landry, Lewiston

