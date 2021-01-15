AUBURN – Joan G. Blouin, 84, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2021 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn surrounded by family. She was born in Lewiston, August 26, 1936, daughter of Romeo and Leonie Landry.

She attended Lewiston schools and worked for many years at Falcon Shoe and Billings Shoe as a shoe dresser and inspector. She loved her plants, music, dancing, playing cards, and was devoted to St. Joseph. Her life revolved around her family and friends, specifically her grandchildren, and it was her strong faith and devotion to the Catholic Church that kept her strong.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Gagnon and husband Luke, a stepson Mark McClellan; her sister Pauline LaFrance and husband Edward; her granddaughters Kayla Morrison, Abigail Field, Ella Field, grandsons Brendan McClellan and Killian Gagnon; and three great-grandchildren. She also has loving brother and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews on both the Gauthier and Blouin families. She was predeceased by her parents; her two husbands, Ronald McClellan in March of 1980 and Raymond Blouin in January of 2001, and her brother Roger Landry in July of 1992.

Visitation will be held Friday Jan. 22 at The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are required. A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday Jan. 23 at Holy Family Church 607 Sabattus St. Lewiston at 11a.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston. Please visit http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Joan’s family and friends.

﻿

« Previous