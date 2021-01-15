RUMFORD – Sharon Farnum, 68, died Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021 at her residence on Route 2 in Rumford.

Born in Japan on March 17, 1952, she was a daughter of Edward and Mary (Jordan) Flynn. She was a graduate of Rumford High School and attended Husson College. Sharon worked for Sun RV managing RV Resorts.

She was married in Rumford on Oct. 12, 1991 to Donald James Farnum who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include her three sons, Joe Silver and wife Kristen of Massachusetts, Paul Silver and wife Kimberly of Florida, David Silver and wife Jen of Massachusetts; three brothers, Gregory Flynn and wife Caroline of Mexico, Randall and Terrance Flynn of Rumford, a sister, Vickie Bustamante and husband Carlos of New Mexico; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her former husband Joe Silver of Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother Edward Flynn.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin Street Rumford, ME

