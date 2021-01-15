LITCHFIELD – Wanita D. Flaherty of Litchfield was reunited with the love of her life of 51 years Moses Flaherty Sr. on Jan. 4, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born in Sabattus on May 21, 1942 to her parents Mildred Beal and John Michaud.

While raising her four children, Jeff, Moses Jr., Bill, and Peter, she took it upon herself to welcome anyone who needed a place to stay or a helping hand into her home. Wanita was a stay-at-home mom for many years, but once her kids were grown, she started driving a school bus for Union 44. She thoroughly enjoyed attending services at South Monmouth Baptist Church, bible studies with friends, watching various sporting events for her children and eventually grandchildren, and spending free time with loved ones. Her real enjoyment later in life was babysitting her grandchildren and watching them grow.

Some of her many passions were reading, coloring, knitting, and watching practically any movie that was ghost-related or on the SyFy channel. Everyone who knew Wanita knew she had a knack for making people laugh with her “colorful” humor and spitfire personality. What she lacked for in height (she was 4′ 11″) she made up for with her larger-than-life compassion and love for others.

Wanita was predeceased by her husband Moses Flaherty Sr.; her parents Mildred Beal and John Michaud; and her sister JoAnna Mathis. Wanita is survived by her children, Jeff Flaherty and his partner Judy, Moses Flaherty Jr. and his wife Diana, Bill Flaherty and his partner Margaret Rose, Peter Flaherty and his wife Kerry; her 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister Sandra Hanscom, her brother Mark Grover; along with many nieces and nephews that had a special place in her heart.

Services will be held on a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus. Wanita touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.