Franklin County Animal Shelter is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. They will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington. This week, the Pets of the Week are:

Harley, Senior, Male, Labrador Retriever Mix: Hi!! My name is Harley. I am a sweet old man, but don’t let this grey muzzle fool you, I am full of energy. I love to play and go for walks, sometimes I even take my toys with us on walks. I would love to find a home where my humans are home more often than not, I love people. I could use some basic training and consistency. I play very rough, so a home without cats or small kids would be best.

Clyde, Male, 4-6 Years: Oh, hi there. My name is Clyde. I am a shy dude that gets along really well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter. I take a little while to warm up to strangers, and am a little overwhelmed by my new surroundings here.



filed under: