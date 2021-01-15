Here’s Harley! Submitted photo

Clyde is hoping you will come to the shelter and take him home. submitted photo

Franklin County Animal Shelter is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. They will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington. This week, the Pets of the Week are:

Harley, Senior, Male, Labrador Retriever Mix:  Hi!!  My name is Harley.  I am a sweet old man, but don’t let this grey muzzle fool you, I am full of energy.  I love to play and go for walks, sometimes I even take my toys with us on walks.  I would love to find a home where my humans are home more often than not, I love people.  I could use some basic training and consistency.  I play very rough, so a home without cats or small kids would be best.    

Clyde, Male, 4-6 Years:  Oh, hi there.  My name is Clyde.  I am a shy dude that gets along really well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.  I take a little while to warm up to strangers, and am a little overwhelmed by my new surroundings here.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Columns
Related Stories
Latest Articles