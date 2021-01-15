Mayim Brown, 3, adds another block of snow Friday to the castle she is building with her twin sister, Clementine, center, and cousin Madisyn York, 9, in Mechanic Falls. York had finished her remote classwork from Elm Street School before heading outside to play with her cousins. “It makes my mind come to peace,” York said of being outside. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
mechanic falls maine
