The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN – Marshall at Western Kentucky
ESPNU – Alabama (Birmingham) at Charlotte
7 p.m.
CBSSN – Bowling Green at Buffalo
ESPN2 – Duquesne at St. Bonaventure
ESPNU – Cleveland State at Wright State
9 p.m.
FS1 – Wisconsin at Rutgers
11 p.m.
FS1 – Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N – Stanford at Utah
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N – California at Colorado
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N – Washington State at Southern California
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN – Iowa at Minnesota
7 p.m.
SECN – Auburn at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
SECN – Louisiana State at Arkansas
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
ACCN – Virginia Tech at North Carolina
7 p.m.
BTN – Northwestern at Purdue
9 p.m.
BTN – Nebraska at Iowa
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBCSN – USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
NBC – USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBCSB – Orlando at Boston
7:45 p.m.
ESPN – Dallas at Milwaukee
10:05 p.m.
ESPN – New Orleans at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN – Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
SAILING
9 p.m.
NBCSN – America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series
SWIMMING
11 p.m.
NBCSN – TYR: Pro Swim Series, San Antonio (taped) —
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
SAPARS starting online support group
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
Maine Woodland Owners to hold online Forestry Forum
-
The Franklin Journal
ArtsFarmington presents ‘3 Gems from the Silent Movie Era’
-
Dear Abby
Couple reaches a stalemate in marriage without intimacy