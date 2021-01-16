Voter fraud or not, the threat is real.

Which side of the aisle one sits on is not relevant in this conversation. Chaos is not beneficial to anyone. We’ve all learned recently how fragile democracy is. It doesn’t matter if voter fraud actually occurs; the mere threat or perception that it could occur is enough to tear apart the fabric of our democracy.

Regardless of whether one sits on the left, the right, or in the middle — this is a threat to us all. Steps need to be taken to reassure the voting public that all votes are counted accurately, and that only registered voters are voting.

While the first of those two issues may prove difficult to tackle, taking steps to standardize voting procedures for federal elections and increase transparency in the process may prove very beneficial.

As for ensuring only registered voters are voting, that’s an easy start: require state or federal identification.

It is imperative that we as a nation bring trust back to our election process.

Andrew Whitney, Bethel