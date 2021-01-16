The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 444 cases of the novel coronavirus, and 30 new deaths, ending a week where Maine recorded days with new cases over 800, as well as further vaccine delays from the federal government.

The state’s cumulative cases rose to 33,219. Of those, 27,249 have been confirmed by testing and 5,970 are considered probable cases of COVID-19.

Five hundred seven people have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Maine. It wasn’t yet clear whether the whopping 30 deaths reported on Saturday had all occurred recently or may instead have been newly attributed to COVID-19. Information about the people reported Saturday to have died wasn’t immediately available from the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, Maine has given 70,228 people at least the first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19. But states expecting an extra boost to their vaccine supply were disappointed this week, when they learned from federal officials that a reserve stockpile designated to be released by the Trump administration was already empty.

Both of the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. require two doses for full effectiveness, and the administration’s initial policy had been to hold back extra shots to make sure those immunized received both doses. But Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine program, stopped stockpiling those doses at the end of last year.

Some states had made plans to expand vaccine eligibility because of an anticipated boost in doses from the release of that stockpile. Those plans now will have to be scaled back as the government pulls vaccine doses directly from the production line to send to states.

In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills recently increased vaccine priority for people 70 and older, as well as those with high-risk health conditions. Now, state officials say they don’t know whether vaccine production will keep up with their plans.

State medical networks, which include major hospitals such as Maine Medical Center, are also making plans for large-scale vaccination clinics in the event that large supplies of vaccine become available for general distribution to the public. MaineHealth, the parent of Maine Med, has already vaccinated 22,000 health care workers, and is preparing to set up clinics outside its health practices across the state.

Meanwhile, the virus is surging among the non-immunized population. Maine reported 823 new cases on Friday, and on Saturday the seven-day average of new daily cases reached 602.

County by county in Maine since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,563 coronavirus cases in Androscoggin, 1,011 in Aroostook, 9,735 in Cumberland, 561 in Franklin, 680 in Hancock, 2,535 in Kennebec, 479 in Knox, 393 in Lincoln, 1,549 in Oxford, 2,535 in Penobscot, 162 in Piscataquis, 613 in Sagadahoc, 938 in Somerset, 428 in Waldo, 492 in Washington, and 7,222 in York.

By age, 14.3 percent of patients were under 20, while 17.9 percent were in their 20s, 14.5 percent were in their 30s, 13.1 percent were in their 40s, 15.5 percent were in their 50s, 11.9 percent were in their 60s, 6.9 percent were in their 70s, and 6.1 percent were 80 or older.

Updated hospital capacity numbers weren’t yet available Saturday morning. One hundred ninety-three patients with COVID-19 were in Maine hospitals on Thursday, the last day for which data were available. Of those 193 patients, 63 were in intensive care and 23 were on ventilators. The state had 88 intensive care unit beds available of a total 386, and 228 ventilators available of 320. There were also 443 alternative ventilators.

Around the world on Saturday, there were 93.9 million known cases of COVID-19 and over 2 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States had 23.5 million cases and 392,000 deaths.

This story will be updated.

