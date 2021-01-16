|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, January 16
|AUTO RACING
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 1, Houston
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Florida State
ESPN2 — Georgia at Mississippi
FOX — Ohio State at Illinois
FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s
|1 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
|1:30 p.m.
CBS — San Diego State at Utah State
|2 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Auburn
ESPN2 — Michigan at Minnesota
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
NBCSN — George Mason at Rhode Island
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
ESPN — Baylor at Texas Tech
ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi State
ESPNU — East Tennessee State at Furman
FS1 — Valparaiso at DePaul
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada (Las Vegas)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Clemson
ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago)
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at Oregon State
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Miami
ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
ESPN2 — Brigham Young at San Francisco
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Louisiana State
|9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern California
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at St. Mary’s
ESPNU — California at Utah
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — North Alabama at Liberty
|5 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Nebraska
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa State at Baylor
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Michigan
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
|GOLF
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|HORSE RACING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|3 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar (Featherweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at San Antonio
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Charlotte at Toronto
|NFL FOOTBALL
|4:35 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Round: LA Rams at Green Bay
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NESN/NHLN — Boston at New Jersey
|4 p.m.
NHLN — San Jose at Arizona
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Montréal at Edmonton
|10 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Calgary
|RODEO
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The American Roots Edition, Ocala, Fla. (taped)
|SAILING
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Wolverhampton
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leeds United
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey
|6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli
