(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 16
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 1, Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Florida State

ESPN2 — Georgia at Mississippi

FOX — Ohio State at Illinois

FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s

1 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

1:30 p.m.

CBS — San Diego State at Utah State

2 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Auburn

ESPN2 — Michigan at Minnesota

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

NBCSN — George Mason at Rhode Island

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

4 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

ESPN — Baylor at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi State

ESPNU — East Tennessee State at Furman

FS1 — Valparaiso at DePaul

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada (Las Vegas)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Clemson

ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago)

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Oregon State

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Miami

ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

ESPN2 — Brigham Young at San Francisco

8:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Louisiana State

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern California

10 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at St. Mary’s

ESPNU — California at Utah

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — North Alabama at Liberty

5 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Nebraska

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa State at Baylor

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Michigan

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

GOLF
7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

HORSE RACING
6 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.

ABC — UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar (Featherweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at San Antonio

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Charlotte at Toronto

NFL FOOTBALL
4:35 p.m.

FOX — NFC Divisional Round: LA Rams at Green Bay

8:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NESN/NHLN — Boston at New Jersey

4 p.m.

NHLN — San Jose at Arizona

7 p.m.

NHLN — Montréal at Edmonton

10 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Calgary

RODEO
10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The American Roots Edition, Ocala, Fla. (taped)

SAILING
12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leeds United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Napoli

