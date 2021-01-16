Auburn student presents at Lasell symposium

NEWTON, Mass. — Naiv Luciano Velez, a Lasell University student from Auburn, presented at the university’s Fall Career Readiness Symposium in December.

Velez was a member of the university’s course on Black Psychology, and helped to organize African Diaspora Day educational activities for symposium. Velez facilitated a panel discussion on Black identities in the African Diaspora, featuring guests who shared their journeys of Black racial identification and the nature of their lived experiences within the Diaspora.

The December event showcased the work of Velez and more than 150 other students in a digital format due to COVID-19. The event was reimagined to celebrate and showcase the ties between career preparedness and Connected Learning, due to a three-year grant from the Davis Educational Foundation.

All symposium presentations focused on four of the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ (NACE) career-readiness competencies: Global and Intercultural Fluency, Professional and Work Ethic, Leadership and Career Management.

SNHU names area students to president’s, dean’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has named area students to the fall 2020 president’s list as follows:

Jack Morton of Norway, Kendall Mathieu of Auburn, Isaac Ouellette of Mechanic Falls, Jaelyn Nadeau of Turner, Sophie Bilodeau of Auburn, Julia Colby of South Paris, Samuel Payne of Lewiston and Ashton Sturtevant of Mechanic Falls.

Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

SNHU named two area students fall dean’s list: Colby Fox of Oxford and Hailey Martlock of Lewiston.

Eligibility for the dean’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

LEWISBURG, PA. — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Erin Holmes of Gray, class of 2021, was named to the list.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

CASTLETON, VT. — Jessica Bickford of Oxford and Jacob Winchester of New Gloucester were named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

To qualify, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Madelyn Cote of Gray and Jayna Ryan of Norway were named to the Castleton University president’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

DUDLEY, Mass. — Three area students at Nichols College have achieved dean’s list honors during the fall 2020 semester: Dale Brown of Lewiston, Tyler Dunn of Mt. Vernon, and Melody Millett of Naples.

In order to be included on the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two area students are among Bob Jones University students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

They are Oliyshia Carrow, freshman, elementary education, of Lewiston, and John Smith, freshman, cybersecurity, of Litchfield.

The list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

WORCESTER, Mass. — Assumption University has announced two area students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester: Lauren Jakobs of Naples, Class of 2022, and Leah Walker of Raymond, Class of 2024.

Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the list.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The University of Utah named two area students to the fall 2020 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Named were Ellie Hall of Bowdoinham, whose major is listed as prebusiness BS, and Emma Carter of Pownal, whose major is also listed as prebusiness BS.