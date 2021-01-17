LIVERMORE FALLS — The Livermore Falls Town Office will be closed Monday through Friday this week because of a positive test of COVID-19, according to interim Town Manager Amanda Allen.

The office was to be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The office was closed Friday because of the possibility of COVID-19 exposure.

Anyone who needs to pay a foreclosure notice will need to do it with a money order or a bank check only, for the amount owed. People need put the payment in an envelope, write the type of payment and person’s name and phone number on it and put it in the drop box outside the Town Office.

Sewer and tax payments may also be dropped in the box with the name, type of payment and number of the person paying the bill written on the envelope.

Messages left on the Town Office voicemail will be checked daily, Allen said.

Vehicle registrations, hunting and fishing licenses among other services can be handled online.

To buy a hunting or fishing license: www.maine.gov/ifw/.

To register a vehicle: www.maine.gov/sos/online_services/.

