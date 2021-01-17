GREENE – Paul G. Roy, 72, of Greene passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 11, 2021 at CMMC with his family by his side.

He was born in 1949 in Lewiston to Anita (Ouellette) and Roland Roy.

Paul was a native of Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1967. He attended Auburn Maine School of Commerce and the University of Maine. He worked at The Steer House in Lewiston and Waterville, American Stabilis, and founded Design Architectural Heating in 1994.

He enjoyed cooking, traveling and was a lifetime member of the Health Club and Spa. Paul was known to be generous, fun-loving and compassionate. We will miss his great sense of humor.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and his brother, Michael Roy.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 31 years, Patricia (Tancrede) Roy; children, Tyson Roy, Melissa (Todd) Hartford, Brett (Casey) Roy; grandchildren, Alana and Ethan Hartford, Emma and Jack Roy; brothers, David (Annette) Roy, Steven (Kelly) Roy, James (Rick) Roy; stepfather, Peter VanOosten; and many nieces and nephews.

Fond memories or online condolences may be left for Paul’s family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

To watch the service live please visit https://www.facebook.com/TheFortinGroupFuneralHome at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group Funeral Homes, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME. 04240. 207-784-4584.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul’s memory for the

stained glass window restoration of the:

﻿Greene Baptist Church

102 Main St.

Greene, ME. 04236

