LEWISTON – Robert P. Langelier, 80, of Lewiston peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday Jan. 14, 2021 with his loving family at his side. He was born in Lewiston on April 15, 1940, a son of the late Gerard and Fernande (Ouellette) Langelier. He grew up in the Lewiston area and was a graduate of St. Francis High School in Biddeford, class of 1958.

After high school, Robert became a member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart (New York Province). As a Brother, he taught for 12 years in the New York and New Jersey area. In 1972 he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam conflict until his honorable discharge in 1976.

After leaving the army, Bob returned to Maine where he would eventually marry Lucille Doucette and start a family. During that time, Bob worked at Roy’s Foodland, various automobile dealerships and later worked as a delivery driver for Mailhot’s Best Sausage Co. He also taught for many years at local schools in the Lewiston\Auburn area until his retirement.

Bob will always be remembered for his love of playing cribbage, watching and talking about football, Thursday morning breakfasts with his buddies and spending quality time with his family at Taylor Pond. He will be sadly missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille; and his three children, Lisa, Peter and James Langelier. He also leaves behind his two brothers, Gerald and George Langelier.

He was predeceased by his twin brother, Roger Langelier.

