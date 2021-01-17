AUBURN – On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Theresa C. Garant, faithful wife and mother, passed away at Clover Manor from natural causes. She was 85.

Theresa was born March 28, 1935, in Lewiston, to Emery and Rose Anna Desrochers (Durocher) Duchesneau. She graduated from Holy Family School and attended Lewiston High before going to work in area textile and shoe factories. She married Germain A. Garant on June 16, 1956, at Holy Family Church, in Lewiston. She was employed for 12 years as a shoe packer for Sebago, Inc., in Westbrook, retiring in 1986.

She was a devout parishioner of St. Andre’s Church, Biddeford; and St. Joseph’s Church in Lewiston, where she was a welcomed soprano singer in both the regular and funeral choirs and served a few years as a cantor.

Theresa loved to sing and enjoyed harmonizing with her older sister Yvette; and often combined her love of music with her love to travel. Her daughters fondly recall her playing her favorite 8-track tapes (especially Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass) in the car on family Sunday drives, to “Les Cabanes a Sucre” to meet up with relatives in Lac Megantic, Quebec; or to Marion, Ill., to visit her sister Yvette (Denis) and family.

She eagerly coaxed many a visitor to “choose a roll” to plug into the player piano she scrimped to purchase because she had enjoyed one in her youth and wanted her family to experience that joy. Extended family and friends likely recall many a celebration singing songs and taking turns peddling the piano, most notably at Garant family “Réveillons,” after Christmas Midnight Mass. Tourtière and chocolate fudge were her specialties.

A humble, Christian woman, Theresa was known for having a sensitive heart and often sacrificed her needs for those of others. She and Germain made many pilgrimages to Cap de la Madeleine, Quebec as a commitment to their faith. Proud of their French-Canadian roots, she and Germain volunteered at Le Festival de Joie for 12 years. She took pleasure in volunteering and spent some of her time as a volunteer visitor at Montello Manor. She was honored to serve as chaplain of the Fourth Degree Wives #338 Wallace Assembly (affiliated with the Knights of Columbus Council #106). She enjoyed memberships in La Congrégation des Dames de Saint Anne (St. Anne Solidarity of Holy Family), Covenant 50, Horizons 55, and Lewiston Senior Citizens. She adored residing at Oak Park Apartments where she was engaged in the tenants’ association and many activities.

Theresa was preceded in death on Feb. 16, 2020 by her beloved husband; her parents; her sister Yvette I. Denis, three brothers, “little Roger,” Fernand, and Roger; and a sister-in-law, who passed in August 2020, Therese Y. Garant.

She is survived by her two daughters, Felicia A. Garant of Falmouth, and Luisa B. Carrera and son-in-law Mark W. of Monroe, Va.

“Thank you” cannot adequately express our gratitude to Clover Manor who cared for her for many years, and to Androscoggin Hospice staff who caringly assisted her through these last few weeks; we can only imagine how the extra pressure of Covid-19 has placed abundant stress on you all. Thank you for your strength and determination.

Due to COVID-19, funeral home visitation and Interment at St Peter’s cemetery will be private. A public memorial service will be planned sometime later this year. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210.

Please consider donating to

Clover Manor’s Activities Department

440 Minot Ave.

Auburn, ME 04210 and/or

Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

in Theresa’s memory.

