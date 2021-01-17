ALBANY, N.Y. — Blanca Millan scored 27 points and Dor Saar broke Cindy Blodgett’s school career record for 3-pointers as Maine extended its women’s basketball winning streak to five with a 63-47 victory Sunday against Albany.

The Black Bears (10-1, 8-1 America East) made four 3-pointers in the first 4:05 and eventually built a 40-24 halftime lead with the help of 14 points by Millan in the second quarter.

Albany (2-5, 1-2) fought back to within four early in the fourth quarter, but Millan started a 10-0 run that clinched the win.

Anne Simon finished with 13 points for Maine. Saar had nine points on three 3-pointers, giving her 220 for her career – one more than Blodgett.

The Great Danes got 16 points from Kyara Frames and 14 from Lucia Decortes.

COLORADO 77, (1) STANFORD 72: Frida Formann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:36 left in overtime to lead the Buffaloes (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12) to an upset over the Cardinal (11-1, 8-1) in Boulder, Colorado.

(2) LOUISVILLE 84, FLORIDA STATE 56: Kianna Smith scored 16 points for the Cardinals (12-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast) in a win at home against the Seminoles (4-2, 3-2).

(7) TEXAS A&M 69, (14) MISSISSIPPI STATE 41: Kayla Wells scored 19 points and t host Aggies (13-1, 5-1 SEC) rebounded from their first loss of the season, snapping a seven-game losing streak against the Bulldogs (8-4, 3-3).

(8) UCLA 68, (25) WASHINGTON STATE 66: Charisma Osborne scored 28 points and the Bruins (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) edged the Cougars (7-2, 5-2) in overtime in Los Angeles.

(9) MARYLAND 79, WISCONSIN 70: Chloe Bibby scored 19 points and Diamond Miller added 17 to help the visiting Terrapins (11-1, 7-0 Big Ten) beat the Badgers (3-8, 0-8 Big Ten).

(11) ARIZONA 67, OREGON STATE 51: Helena Pueyo reached a career-high in scoring by halftime with 15 points, and the Wildcats (10-2, 8-2 Pac-12) defeated the Beavers (3-4, 1-4) in Tucson, Arizona.

(12) KENTUCKY 80, VANDERBILT 73: Blair Green scored 22 points, and the Wildcats (10-3, 3-2 SEC) held off the Commodores (4-3, 0-3) in Lexington, Kentucky.

TEXAS TECH 74, (21) TEXAS 66: Vivian Gray had 24 points and 13 rebounds to help the Red Raiders (7-6, 2-5 Big 12) upset the Longhorns (9-3, 3-2) in Lubbock, Texas.

(22) NORTHWESTERN 67, PENN STATE 50: Veronica Burton scored 19 points and had five steals as the Wildcats (7-2, 5-2 Big Ten) defeated the Nittany Lions (4-6, 1-5) in University Park, Pennsylvania.

(23) TENNESSEE 82, ALABAMA 56: Rennia Davis scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Volunteers (9-2, 3-1 SEC) past the Crimson Tide (11-2, 4-2) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(24) SYRACUSE 99, MIAMI 64: Freshman Priscilla Williams had a perfect shooting day for a season-high 26 points and the Orange (6-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast), playing their first game in 28 days because of coronavirus issues, raced past the visiting Hurricanes (6-5, 3-5).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMONT 88, MAINE 60: Justin Mazzulla scored a career-high 23 points, and the Catamounts (7-3, 7-3 America East) shot 58 percent from the field as they completed a weekend sweep of the Black Bears (2-7, 2-6) in Burlington, Vt.

Precious Okoh and Stephane Ingo paced Maine with 15 points apiece. Freshman Wol Maiwen of Auburn played a season-high 23 minutes, finishing with eight points and three steals.

(5) IOWA 96, NORTHWESTERN 73: Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and the Hawkeyes (12-2, 6-1 Big Ten) routed the Wildcats (6-6, 3-5) in Evanston, Illinois.

(11) HOUSTON 75, UCF 58: Quentin Grimes scored 18 points, Justin Gorham added 15 points and nine rebounds and the Cougars (11-1, 6-1 American Athletic) used a dominant first half to cruise past the Knights (3-5, 1-4) in Houston.

(20) VIRGINIA TECH 64, WAKE FOREST 60: Tyrece Radford scored 20 points to help the Hokies (11-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast) beat the Demon Deacons (3-5, 0-5) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

NEBRASKA: All team activities are on hold for at least another week after 12 people associated with the program, including Coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nebraska officials said this week’s games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them. Officials haven’t decided whether additional games after Jan. 24 will be affected.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

NORTHEASTERN 3, MAINE 2: Chloe Aurard’s goal with 44 seconds left in overtime spoiled a 51-save performance by Maine goalie Loryn Porter and gave the fourth-ranked Huskies (6-1-1, 5-1 Hockey East) a win over the Black Bears (4-4, 4-4) in Boston.

Maine was outshot 54-11 but rallied from a 2-0 deficit on goals by Morgan Sadler late in the second period and Ali Beltz early in the third.

Alina Mueller had a goal and two assists for Northeastern.

« Previous