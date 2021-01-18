We need to write to President Biden about another Iran deal or a North Korea deal. In pursuing such an agreement, we must not repeat the fatal flaw that caused the cancellation of the first Iran deal, which imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.
This would have allowed them to move nuclear weapons — and/or the materials for making them — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site. Then, when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site. And so on.
Alex Sokolow, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Cheering
2021 cheering preview capsules
-
Business
Photo: Wireless upgrade in Lewiston
-
Lewiston-Auburn
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Bates College urges renewed focus on racial justice
-
News
Photos: Goldeneyes on the Androscoggin
-
Nation / World
Proud Boys, other fringe groups find refuge — and money — on Christian fundraising website