We need to write to President Biden about another Iran deal or a North Korea deal. In pursuing such an agreement, we must not repeat the fatal flaw that caused the cancellation of the first Iran deal, which imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.

This would have allowed them to move nuclear weapons — and/or the materials for making them — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site. Then, when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site. And so on.

Alex Sokolow, Lewiston

