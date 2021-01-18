Arrests
Auburn
• Jason Lerman, 46, of Auburn on a warrant charging stalking, two counts of harassment by telephone and two counts of terrorizing, 9:59 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street.
Lewiston
• Christopher Larochelle, 40, of Poland Spring, on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and refusing to submit, 11:57 p.m. Sunday on Park Street.
• Brandi Hesketh, 38, of Lewiston, on a warrant charging theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 1:35 a.m. Monday at 87 Pine St. Apartment 3.
• Alan Dawson, 59, of Lewiston, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 6:17 p.m. Monday on Bartlett Street.
