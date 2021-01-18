Quincy Tobias had a hand in both goals to help lead Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale to a 2-1 boys hockey victory over the Capital Region Hawks on Monday at Camden National Bank Ice Vault in Hallowell.
Tobias assisted on Jacob Godbout’s goal and tallied an unassisted score of his own for the Rams. Matty Shea earned the win in goal for the Rams.
Wyatt Lyons scored the lone goal for the Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain/Lawrence co-op, with Nick Keezer providing the assist. Thomas Thornton manned the net for the Hawks, who were the road team despite playing at the their home rink that they share with the Rams.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Connections
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine named Neighborhood Champion, awarded grant
-
Connections
Civil Air Patrol delivers COVID-19 equipment to areas around the state
-
Opinion
Cartoon for Tuesday, Jan. 19
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: For Trump: What might have been
-
Opinion
Dr. Louis Talarico, II: Gauvin, Trump should both be fired