Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Horticulture Educator and Horticultural Therapist Irene Barber will provide a virtual tour of a day at the gardens as the L/A Senior College Food for Thought presentation for January at 4 pm. on Thursday, Jan. 21, on Zoom. L/A Senior College is hosting this presentation free to the public. Sign up by emailing senior college at [email protected] by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Be sure to mention the presentation you wish to see and your name.

Though it may be a wintery day, spend some time in the (virtual) sunshine and learn what there is to experience at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. The mission of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is to inspire meaningful connections among people, plants and nature through horticulture, education and research.

Founded in 2007, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens offers nature lovers, gardeners, and seekers of new experiences a sense of connection, rejuvenation, and awe-inspiring moments. Learn about bees at The Apiary or about our native moths and butterflies in the Butterfly House, indulge your inner child in the Bibby and Harold Alfond Children’s Garden, and invigorate your senses in the Lerner Garden of the Five Senses. Take nature, art, and gardening classes onsite or online, participate in therapeutic garden activities, admire a variety of exhibits from sculpture to paintings, or simply take a long, enjoyable stroll along one of the coastal woodland paths.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: