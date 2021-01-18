This letter is in rebuttal to a rebuttal that ran in the Jan. 6 Sun Journal: “Michael LeBlanc: Death tapping, not pounding, at door.”
It is necessary to remind people one life lost is one life too many. Statistics mean nothing to me when people are dying, so any attempt to stifle my voice will only serve to embolden me.
By all means, people should keep on strengthening my resolve, and I will keep speaking truth to untruth wherever it raises its ugly head.
Michael Boom, Lewiston
