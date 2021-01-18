100 Years Ago: 1921

The Hoffmann Quartet, which is a representative string quartet of Boston, will give a concert at Bates College Chapel Jan 19 and 20. The artists are Jaques Hoffmann, first violin; Ernest Hoffmann, second violin; Louis Atieres, viola, and Carl Barth, violin-cello. Jacques Hoffmann was here last April as a soloist. He is the founder of the quartet and formerly of Vienna Philharmonic and Opera Orchestras. Another feature for Lewiston-Auburn music lovers is Earle B. Renwick, Bates ’18, a popular baritone who will sing at this concert. He has been a favorite singer even in his college years when he delighted everyone with his remarkable voice.

50 Years Ago: 1971

You’ve heard of June in January? Several dozen members of the Patronesses of St. Mary’s General Hospital are concerned with “May in January,” the May Ball. The Spring gala, one of the principal money raising events will be held this year on Saturday evening, May 8, at the Lewiston Memorial Armory. The planning meeting was held at the home of Mrs. Ronald Mellendy and all sorts of great ideas to make this ball one of the outstanding affairs of the season were discussed.

25 Years Ago: 1996

Eight members of the Prospective Mollyockett chapter of Sweet Adelines will travel to Hyannis, Mass., to attend a three day workshop on barbershop singing. They will attend classes in choreography, octetting, and vocal enhancement. This winter regular meeting is attended by Sweet Adelines from across the United States.

