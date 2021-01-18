Sandra Nygren sails her iceboat Monday on Sabattus Pond in Sabattus. Nygren and four of her Northeastern University classmates made the 2 1/2 hour drive from Boston to Sabattus after reading how good the ice was. “Ice boating is a bit of a circus,” said Nygren’s classmate Jack Denker. “Wherever there is good ice everyone goes,” added Denker. The parking lot at Martin’s Point was full of boat trailers and cars with iceboats on top Monday. The wind was ideal as well for sailing. Denker recorded speeds of over 45 mph. “Thats like crazy speed,” smiled Denker. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
