WEST PARIS — Fire destroyed a log skidder Monday afternoon on Snow Falls Road.
Firefighters responded to the call at 12:45 p.m. and needed roughly an hour to extinguish the flames in the engine compartment of the John Deere 648G. West Paris Fire Chief Troy Billings said firefighters were able to drive to the skidder.
The owner’s name and estimated loss were not immediately available.
The fire did not threaten any buildings.
While the cause is still under investigates, Billings said the fire appeared to be accidental.
Snow Falls Road is off High Street.
Woodstock Fire Department provide manpower.
