|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, January 18
|BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
|1 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Florida State at Louisville
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Baylor
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Memphis
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
Golden State at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — Columbus at Detroit
|5 p.m.
NESN/NBCSN — Boston at NY Islanders
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Buffalo at Philadelphia
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — Arizona at Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando, Fla.
