(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, January 18
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida State at Louisville

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Memphis

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

Golden State at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.

NBCSN — Columbus at Detroit

5 p.m.

NESN/NBCSN — Boston at NY Islanders

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Buffalo at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Arizona at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando, Fla.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles