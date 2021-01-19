Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Jesse Davis, 39, 271 Bell Hill Road, Otisfield, on warrants charging fugitive from justice and violation of bail 6:14 a.m. Tuesday at 1440 Lisbon St., Lewiston, Maine State Police.

• Sharod Nunes, 43, 87 Bartlett St., Lewiston, on a charge of probation revocation, 10 a.m. Tuesday, in New Hampshire, Maine Probation and Parole.

• Casemo Doleski, 52, 185 Egypt Road, Raymond, on three warrants charging failure to appear, 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, Androscoggin County Jail, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

