Arrests
Androscoggin County
• Jesse Davis, 39, 271 Bell Hill Road, Otisfield, on warrants charging fugitive from justice and violation of bail 6:14 a.m. Tuesday at 1440 Lisbon St., Lewiston, Maine State Police.
• Sharod Nunes, 43, 87 Bartlett St., Lewiston, on a charge of probation revocation, 10 a.m. Tuesday, in New Hampshire, Maine Probation and Parole.
• Casemo Doleski, 52, 185 Egypt Road, Raymond, on three warrants charging failure to appear, 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, Androscoggin County Jail, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Rob Graham: No comparison between Jan. 6 rioters, 1760s patriots
-
Opinion
Mary Jones: Trump’s impeachment won’t bring healing
-
Connections
Lewiston Adult Education classes kick off with new brochure
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Coal gets dug under
-
Opinion
In rebuttal: Bitsy Ionta: Nine worst things Trump did in 2020