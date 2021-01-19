PORTLAND — Bank of America has announced Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine as a Neighborhood Champion, a recognition that includes grant funding and leadership training. The Neighborhood Champions program supports the role strong nonprofit leaders play in advancing economic mobility and is an extension of the company’s philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders.

As part of the program, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector.

The organization’s selection can be traced to the motto of the student leaders program: Serve, Inspire, Change. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has ensured its services remain uninterrupted by adjusting programming to a virtual platform and expanding its child and adult food care program.

The Neighborhood Champions program is invitation-only for nonprofits who are poised to take their work to the next level. Leading members of the community participated in a collaborative selection process to identify this year’s awardee.

“Having the flexibility in funding to train staff, enhance technology, and grow our virtual platform will allow us to continue to offer high quality programming both inside and outside of club walls. This award will help ensure Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine’s sustainability as a steadfast resource for the members and families in our communities who need us most during an unpredictable and uncertain time,” said Brian Elowe, the organization’s CEO.

For more than 100 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine has provided youth development programs for children ages 6 to 18. Five clubhouses serving Greater Portland and Auburn/Lewiston are safe places to learn, have fun and develop skills and interests. For more information, visit bgcmaine.org.

