AUGUSTA — Civil Air Patrol’s Maine Wing delivered another round of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) last week to religious centers in Portland, Mexico, Oquossoc, Augusta, Waterville, Skowhegan and Bangor.

Wing members previously delivered PPE to first responders in Alfred, Brownfield, Gilead, Norway, Otisfield, Denmark, Paris, West Paris, Fryeburg, Kezar Falls, Oxford, Sumner, Saco, Rumford, Mexico, Brunswick, Woodstock and Lincoln. In all, the Maine Wing has carried out 11 sorties delivering PPE, with more scheduled for this week.

Capt. Scott Higgins, the wing’s incident commander for the mission, said the deliveries have been made at the request of the Maine Emergency Management Agency. The wing is also assisting the Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency by providing emergency operations center staff to assist with logistics and resource requests.

Civil Air Patrol is delivering PPE in numerous states in its role as the U.S. Air Force auxiliary. CAP is aligned with First Air Force to rapidly respond to nonmilitary threats domestically when tasked in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance.

The Maine Wing has aircraft and aircrews in Augusta, Bangor, Sanford, Lewiston/Auburn and Portland. The wing can deploy its five aircraft and ground teams to assist in emergency response and other support to local, state, tribal and federal agencies. The wing has more than 330 members in squadrons in Sanford, Portland, Brunswick, Lewiston/Auburn, Augusta, Waterville, Bar Harbor, Machias, Bangor and Caribou.

Visit CAP.News or GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information